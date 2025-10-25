 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20543782 Edited 25 October 2025 – 22:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Guys!

I recently added a bunch of new achievements to Toy Town Mayhem, what I didn't realize was that I made them WAY too hard. So I decided to rebalance the game based on what the community thinks, so now:

  • For it to count as an Official Win, you need a minimum of 3 players instead of 4.

  • The First Win Achievement requires only 3 Wins.

  • The Second Win Achievement requires only 5 Wins.

  • The Third Win Achievement requires only 10 Wins.

  • Finally, the special Halloween Skin only requires 5 Wins to get instead of 10.

Once again, sorry about that guys! And thanks for the feedback, Toy Town Mayhem can't be great without it.

PSST! Join this!

JOIN NOW

Ok and as always, thanks for playing and enjoying Toy Town Mayhem!

MicahTech out! ✌

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3898801
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3898802
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3898803
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link