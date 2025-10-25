Hey Guys!

I recently added a bunch of new achievements to Toy Town Mayhem, what I didn't realize was that I made them WAY too hard. So I decided to rebalance the game based on what the community thinks, so now:

For it to count as an Official Win, you need a minimum of 3 players instead of 4.

The First Win Achievement requires only 3 Wins.

The Second Win Achievement requires only 5 Wins.

The Third Win Achievement requires only 10 Wins.

Finally, the special Halloween Skin only requires 5 Wins to get instead of 10.

Once again, sorry about that guys! And thanks for the feedback, Toy Town Mayhem can't be great without it.

Ok and as always, thanks for playing and enjoying Toy Town Mayhem!

MicahTech out! ✌