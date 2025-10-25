Hello Woodfolks!



Halloween comes to Woodfel with this update! For Halloween pumpkins have started to grow around Woodfel. You can gather them to create placeable pumpkins, or use them to craft carved pumpkin lanterns! Some monsters also have a chance to drop Dark Pumpkin Lanterns, which are a little larger and spookier than normal..



Hope you enjoy giving a little halloween decoration to your worlds! The Halloween event is active from October 24th until November 7th.

