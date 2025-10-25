Faster Bunnies 1.16.1 Update

Hello Bunny Racers and welcome back! Hope you remembered to study because today's update is all about the Royal Racing Academy zone!

What's New

The Academy and the Gem Valley runs now use two different systems to determine if you win a run! Gem Valley is unchanged, meaning your objective is to win the final race before getting to 3 losses. The Royal Racing Academy now assigns you a grade based on how well you did in the race, and you have to make sure your grade average doesn't fall below the class median, which steadily rises over time. Your grade average falling too low is now what will lose the run when you play in the Academy.

Bunny Names!

Two new names have been added to the list of randomly generated bunny names: "Sami" (a player's dachshund!) and "Sheba" (a player's black cat)! If you'd like your pet's name added into the game, drop a message in the pinned discussion thread!

Bug Fixes

Fixed some alignment issues with ultra wide monitors for the newly hatched bunny animation.

New Player Experience Improvement

After seeing some feedback that new players felt it looked like the game had very little replayability I've removed the shortcut that threw you right into your first game when you started. This way new players will see the manager selection, difficulty selection, and zone selection when they begin their first game even though there won't be any options for them to pick from yet. Hopefully this clears up confusion about options they expected to see but didn't on their first playthrough.

Coming Soon