25 October 2025 Build 20543653
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed save file IO bug (Thanks @No;Hurry and their friend)
Fixed achievements: (Thanks @Zoubdoo)
- The New World
- Orban's Guns
- Sufficient Reason to Remain Ashore
- Increased Dog loot chances at Wolf Pack for Best Friends Forever

Balancing:
- Increased Musketeer damage

- Cook job now start unlocked

- Discover River job now requires Fishing to be researched
- Increased Foraging rewards by +2 Sticks +1 Mushroom

UI:

- Added locking mechanics to UI hovers in order to prevent them from getting in the way, should feel like how it was in previous versions

- Added Next Job, Previous Job shortcuts button to card hover menu


Added Think and Cook tips with videos as a basic 'tutorial'

