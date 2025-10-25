Fixed save file IO bug (Thanks @No;Hurry and their friend)

Fixed achievements: (Thanks @Zoubdoo)

- The New World

- Orban's Guns

- Sufficient Reason to Remain Ashore

- Increased Dog loot chances at Wolf Pack for Best Friends Forever



Balancing:

- Increased Musketeer damage

- Cook job now start unlocked

- Discover River job now requires Fishing to be researched

- Increased Foraging rewards by +2 Sticks +1 Mushroom



UI:

- Added locking mechanics to UI hovers in order to prevent them from getting in the way, should feel like how it was in previous versions

- Added Next Job, Previous Job shortcuts button to card hover menu



Added Think and Cook tips with videos as a basic 'tutorial'



