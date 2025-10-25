Fixed save file IO bug (Thanks @No;Hurry and their friend)
Fixed achievements: (Thanks @Zoubdoo)
- The New World
- Orban's Guns
- Sufficient Reason to Remain Ashore
- Increased Dog loot chances at Wolf Pack for Best Friends Forever
Balancing:
- Increased Musketeer damage
- Cook job now start unlocked
- Discover River job now requires Fishing to be researched
- Increased Foraging rewards by +2 Sticks +1 Mushroom
UI:
- Added locking mechanics to UI hovers in order to prevent them from getting in the way, should feel like how it was in previous versions
- Added Next Job, Previous Job shortcuts button to card hover menu
Added Think and Cook tips with videos as a basic 'tutorial'
