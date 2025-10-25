 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20543636 Edited 25 October 2025 – 20:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Repaired incorrect sprites in Black Zone
-Repaired incorrect scene transition during Orange Zone chapter
-Reworked "PainSplit"
-Adjusted EP rate when equipped with multiple copies of a card
-Foil versions of Warden cards can be used to navigate White Zone
-Added internal contingencies to ensure Randomizer mode remains unlocked
-Changed incorrect weather when otherworldly foes spawn in Purple Tower
-Added "Oli" Card
-Additional scene implemented
-Repaired light bulb in Yellow Zone

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2912771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link