 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20543630 Edited 25 October 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've been listening to your feedback about readability issues with the CRT effects. This update adds new options to help everyone enjoy the game comfortably.

Window Blur Control

You can now adjust the blur amount on in-game windows. Click the cog button in any window's header to access the blur slider.

New Accessibility Options

We've added two new toggles in the Visual Effects settings:

  • CRT Glow/Bloom - Turn off the glow effect if the text is hard to read with the light bleeding

  • Chromatic Aberration - Disable the color fringing/separation to improve font readability

We also want to thank everyone for sharing your thoughts with us and helping us make the game more accessible!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3526342
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link