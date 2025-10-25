We've been listening to your feedback about readability issues with the CRT effects. This update adds new options to help everyone enjoy the game comfortably.

Window Blur Control

You can now adjust the blur amount on in-game windows. Click the cog button in any window's header to access the blur slider.

New Accessibility Options

We've added two new toggles in the Visual Effects settings:

CRT Glow/Bloom - Turn off the glow effect if the text is hard to read with the light bleeding

Chromatic Aberration - Disable the color fringing/separation to improve font readability

We also want to thank everyone for sharing your thoughts with us and helping us make the game more accessible!