 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20543620 Edited 25 October 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey!

So I still can't reproduce the problem locally, but I have been testing a force-teleport that shoudl put you in the right place regardless.

People with this bug, pls report if you are now spawning inside the arena.
Cheers!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2195911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link