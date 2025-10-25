Hey!
So I still can't reproduce the problem locally, but I have been testing a force-teleport that shoudl put you in the right place regardless.
People with this bug, pls report if you are now spawning inside the arena.
Cheers!
Hotfix 4 - BOSS FIX TEST - PLEASE REPORT
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update