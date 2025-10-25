Major changes:

New content:

New node in the Tier 2 skill tree: "Suction".

New node in the Tier 3 skill tree: "Advanced summoning circle"

Balance:

Monsters:

Spider: Wood has been added to its possible drop list at a low probability.

Cards:

• Enchanted Forest card deployment costs reduced:

Wood: from 15 to 7

Souls: from 8 to 6

• Ball of yarn:

Reduced cost from:

30 souls to 10

10 wood to 5

• Tower of cats:

When the fourth tower is built, the number of keys received increases from 2 to 3

New feature: Building the fourth tower now grants +2 generator slots.

Deployment costs reduced to make it more accessible.

• Farm:

Wood cost reduced from 25 to 20

Wheat healing increased from 3% to 4% per unit.

Fixes:

Fixed an issue where locked cards did not retain their lock status when loading a mid-run save.

Fixed an error that prevented special symbols from loading in some languages.











