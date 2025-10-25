Major changes:
New content:
New node in the Tier 2 skill tree: "Suction".
New node in the Tier 3 skill tree: "Advanced summoning circle"
Balance:
Monsters:
Spider: Wood has been added to its possible drop list at a low probability.
Cards:
• Enchanted Forest card deployment costs reduced:
Wood: from 15 to 7
Souls: from 8 to 6
• Ball of yarn:
Reduced cost from:
30 souls to 10
10 wood to 5
• Tower of cats:
When the fourth tower is built, the number of keys received increases from 2 to 3
New feature: Building the fourth tower now grants +2 generator slots.
Deployment costs reduced to make it more accessible.
• Farm:
Wood cost reduced from 25 to 20
Wheat healing increased from 3% to 4% per unit.
Fixes:
Fixed an issue where locked cards did not retain their lock status when loading a mid-run save.
Fixed an error that prevented special symbols from loading in some languages.
Changed files in this update