25 October 2025 Build 20543586 Edited 25 October 2025 – 20:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Ahoy!


The Open Beta for Patch 1.6 has been running for a month now. I can't give you an exact end date yet - it all depends on your bug reports and feedback. Especially since we just rolled out a major update for the beta.

Here are the highlights:

  • New model for the restored Caleuche with three paint variants.


  • The restored Caleuche now features 42-caliber gun ports, boosted stats, and has become the best ship in the game. For now.
  • The restoration cost for the Caleuche has increased significantly and is now one of the ultimate long-term goals worth saving doubloons for from the very start of your playthrough.
  • William Patterson got a new haircut and can now wear displayable hats.


  • More remastered towns:

    Santiago
    Havana
    Tortuga
    Belize
    Bluefield
    Porto Bello
    Panama
    Cartagena
    Maracaibo
    Caracas




    That brings us to 19 remastered towns in total. Almost there.

  • Pirate threat level is now dynamic and increases gradually. Destroying pirate ships lowers it, and if you don't feel like fighting, you can always negotiate with one of the barons.
  • Pirates and hostile squadrons are now less aggressive, making it much easier to escape from them early in the game.
  • Added a perk reset potion (works for officers too!). Look for the recipe in graveyards, lighthouse keepers, and in alchemist shops.
  • Added three new captain cabins: for the ghost Caleuche, restored Caleuche, and galleons. Currently placeholders without lighting for testing purposes. They'll be fully finished by the beta release.



  • Returned missing chests to all captain cabins.
  • Boatswain perks now work as intended, including for enemy captains. Factored into the Cayman boss fight too.
  • The theft perk now works on Justice Island.
  • Made significant changes to ship gunnery. Quick shot accuracy has been improved and balanced, so you won't have to struggle at the start and desperately search for a gunner - there's always a chance to hit. As a result, forts and AI ships also land hits more frequently.
  • Reduced average cannon firing delay and decreased the influence of captain and crew experience - naval combat has become much more dynamic, which pairs especially well with the new gun sound system. Thanks to flashdeck for testing and reports.
  • Musketeer officers no longer forget how to shoot.
  • Sailors finally shoot pistols at each other during boarding actions.
  • Redesigned character health and energy bars. Added new effects.
  • Item descriptors and properties are now displayed when looting chests and trading.
  • Amulets and charms in the inventory are now additionally highlighted for officers who can benefit from them.
  • Fixed crashes and save corruption.
  • Spyglasses now show approximate crew numbers according to their descriptions and increase the viewing radius on the global map.
  • Added new cutscenes with increased levels of brutality to several old quests.
  • (Hero of the Nation) You can now destroy the Capsterville blockade while rescuing the lugger.
  • Officer professions are now displayed on the hiring screen.
  • NPC captains now have their own officers, from whom they receive bonuses to skills and perks.


  • Added minimum rank requirements for NPC captains based on their ship class. For example, ships of the line and frigates are commanded by extremely dangerous opponents.
  • Perks now have alternative properties: different ones for the main character and NPCs. This way, AI won't waste skill points on perks that are useless to them.
  • Expanded descriptions for all amulets - now they all include a general description of their effect. Specific numbers and details are still available on mouseover as before, but navigation between amulets has been significantly simplified.
  • Made balance adjustments to numerous skills and mechanics. Strengthened marksman branch bonuses and increased the value of self-repair at sea.
  • Rebuilt skill trees - advanced strikes are now available as master skills at the end of branches. At low ranks, there's a much lower chance of encountering enemies with advanced strikes.
  • Increased health and energy gains from perks, and increased their cost.
  • Fixed a situation where quick shots from blunderbusses would completely miss due to leaning animations.
  • Made substantial balance adjustments to the prologue.
  • Made significant changes to item descriptors (primarily blades and armor). Thanks to Sarevok for the help.
  • Made significant changes to boarding balance and advantage calculations. Thanks to everyone for testing.
  • Fixed several balance issues with doubloons, only 999 more to go. Thanks to everyone for the reports.
  • Fixed the trade formula. It now works as intended.
  • 28 new Steam achievements.



Play the beta and leave reviews — blue ones ːsteamthumbsupː, like the Caribbean Sea!
What we do — we do for you.
ːjollyrː

Changed depots in 1.6.0-beta branch

