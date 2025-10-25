Ahoy!
The Open Beta for Patch 1.6 has been running for a month now. I can't give you an exact end date yet - it all depends on your bug reports and feedback. Especially since we just rolled out a major update for the beta.
Here are the highlights:
- New model for the restored Caleuche with three paint variants.
- The restored Caleuche now features 42-caliber gun ports, boosted stats, and has become the best ship in the game. For now.
- The restoration cost for the Caleuche has increased significantly and is now one of the ultimate long-term goals worth saving doubloons for from the very start of your playthrough.
- William Patterson got a new haircut and can now wear displayable hats.
- More remastered towns:
Santiago
Havana
Tortuga
Belize
Bluefield
Porto Bello
Panama
Cartagena
Maracaibo
Caracas
That brings us to 19 remastered towns in total. Almost there.
- Pirate threat level is now dynamic and increases gradually. Destroying pirate ships lowers it, and if you don't feel like fighting, you can always negotiate with one of the barons.
- Pirates and hostile squadrons are now less aggressive, making it much easier to escape from them early in the game.
- Added a perk reset potion (works for officers too!). Look for the recipe in graveyards, lighthouse keepers, and in alchemist shops.
- Added three new captain cabins: for the ghost Caleuche, restored Caleuche, and galleons. Currently placeholders without lighting for testing purposes. They'll be fully finished by the beta release.
- Returned missing chests to all captain cabins.
- Boatswain perks now work as intended, including for enemy captains. Factored into the Cayman boss fight too.
- The theft perk now works on Justice Island.
- Made significant changes to ship gunnery. Quick shot accuracy has been improved and balanced, so you won't have to struggle at the start and desperately search for a gunner - there's always a chance to hit. As a result, forts and AI ships also land hits more frequently.
- Reduced average cannon firing delay and decreased the influence of captain and crew experience - naval combat has become much more dynamic, which pairs especially well with the new gun sound system. Thanks to flashdeck for testing and reports.
- Musketeer officers no longer forget how to shoot.
- Sailors finally shoot pistols at each other during boarding actions.
- Redesigned character health and energy bars. Added new effects.
- Item descriptors and properties are now displayed when looting chests and trading.
- Amulets and charms in the inventory are now additionally highlighted for officers who can benefit from them.
- Fixed crashes and save corruption.
- Spyglasses now show approximate crew numbers according to their descriptions and increase the viewing radius on the global map.
- Added new cutscenes with increased levels of brutality to several old quests.
- (Hero of the Nation) You can now destroy the Capsterville blockade while rescuing the lugger.
- Officer professions are now displayed on the hiring screen.
- NPC captains now have their own officers, from whom they receive bonuses to skills and perks.
- Added minimum rank requirements for NPC captains based on their ship class. For example, ships of the line and frigates are commanded by extremely dangerous opponents.
- Perks now have alternative properties: different ones for the main character and NPCs. This way, AI won't waste skill points on perks that are useless to them.
- Expanded descriptions for all amulets - now they all include a general description of their effect. Specific numbers and details are still available on mouseover as before, but navigation between amulets has been significantly simplified.
- Made balance adjustments to numerous skills and mechanics. Strengthened marksman branch bonuses and increased the value of self-repair at sea.
- Rebuilt skill trees - advanced strikes are now available as master skills at the end of branches. At low ranks, there's a much lower chance of encountering enemies with advanced strikes.
- Increased health and energy gains from perks, and increased their cost.
- Fixed a situation where quick shots from blunderbusses would completely miss due to leaning animations.
- Made substantial balance adjustments to the prologue.
- Made significant changes to item descriptors (primarily blades and armor). Thanks to Sarevok for the help.
- Made significant changes to boarding balance and advantage calculations. Thanks to everyone for testing.
- Fixed several balance issues with doubloons, only 999 more to go. Thanks to everyone for the reports.
- Fixed the trade formula. It now works as intended.
- 28 new Steam achievements.
Play the beta and leave reviews — blue ones ːsteamthumbsupː, like the Caribbean Sea!
What we do — we do for you.
ːjollyrː
