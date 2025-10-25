Ahoy!

Here are the highlights:

New model for the restored Caleuche with three paint variants.







The restored Caleuche now features 42-caliber gun ports, boosted stats, and has become the best ship in the game. For now.



The restoration cost for the Caleuche has increased significantly and is now one of the ultimate long-term goals worth saving doubloons for from the very start of your playthrough.



William Patterson got a new haircut and can now wear displayable hats.







More remastered towns:



Santiago

Havana

Tortuga

Belize

Bluefield

Porto Bello

Panama

Cartagena

Maracaibo

Caracas









That brings us to 19 remastered towns in total. Almost there.





Pirate threat level is now dynamic and increases gradually. Destroying pirate ships lowers it, and if you don't feel like fighting, you can always negotiate with one of the barons.



Pirates and hostile squadrons are now less aggressive, making it much easier to escape from them early in the game.



Added a perk reset potion (works for officers too!). Look for the recipe in graveyards, lighthouse keepers, and in alchemist shops.



Added three new captain cabins: for the ghost Caleuche, restored Caleuche, and galleons. Currently placeholders without lighting for testing purposes. They'll be fully finished by the beta release.









Returned missing chests to all captain cabins.



Boatswain perks now work as intended, including for enemy captains. Factored into the Cayman boss fight too.



The theft perk now works on Justice Island.



Made significant changes to ship gunnery. Quick shot accuracy has been improved and balanced, so you won't have to struggle at the start and desperately search for a gunner - there's always a chance to hit. As a result, forts and AI ships also land hits more frequently.



Reduced average cannon firing delay and decreased the influence of captain and crew experience - naval combat has become much more dynamic, which pairs especially well with the new gun sound system. Thanks to flashdeck for testing and reports.



for testing and reports. Musketeer officers no longer forget how to shoot.



Sailors finally shoot pistols at each other during boarding actions.



Redesigned character health and energy bars. Added new effects.



Item descriptors and properties are now displayed when looting chests and trading.



Amulets and charms in the inventory are now additionally highlighted for officers who can benefit from them.



Fixed crashes and save corruption.



Spyglasses now show approximate crew numbers according to their descriptions and increase the viewing radius on the global map.



Added new cutscenes with increased levels of brutality to several old quests.



(Hero of the Nation) You can now destroy the Capsterville blockade while rescuing the lugger.



Officer professions are now displayed on the hiring screen.



NPC captains now have their own officers, from whom they receive bonuses to skills and perks.







Added minimum rank requirements for NPC captains based on their ship class. For example, ships of the line and frigates are commanded by extremely dangerous opponents.



Perks now have alternative properties: different ones for the main character and NPCs. This way, AI won't waste skill points on perks that are useless to them.



Expanded descriptions for all amulets - now they all include a general description of their effect. Specific numbers and details are still available on mouseover as before, but navigation between amulets has been significantly simplified.



Made balance adjustments to numerous skills and mechanics. Strengthened marksman branch bonuses and increased the value of self-repair at sea.



Rebuilt skill trees - advanced strikes are now available as master skills at the end of branches. At low ranks, there's a much lower chance of encountering enemies with advanced strikes.



Increased health and energy gains from perks, and increased their cost.



Fixed a situation where quick shots from blunderbusses would completely miss due to leaning animations.



Made substantial balance adjustments to the prologue.



Made significant changes to item descriptors (primarily blades and armor). Thanks to Sarevok for the help.



for the help. Made significant changes to boarding balance and advantage calculations. Thanks to everyone for testing.



Fixed several balance issues with doubloons, only 999 more to go. Thanks to everyone for the reports.



Fixed the trade formula. It now works as intended.



28 new Steam achievements.



The Open Beta for Patch 1.6 has been running for a month now. I can't give you an exact end date yet - it all depends on your bug reports and feedback. Especially since we just rolled out a major update for the beta.Play the beta and leave reviews — blue ones ːsteamthumbsupː, like the Caribbean Sea!What we do — we do for you.ːjollyrː