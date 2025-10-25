 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20543562
Update notes via Steam Community

Added The following

  • Slight design changed [Color and foliage]

  • Fixed hole in tutorial map

  • made it so tutorial can’t be interrupted

  • added remaining gems required for stat level up

  • added extra collection effect for gems gained

  • Fixed restart button in pause menu

  • Added more seamless switching between keyboard and controller in places like the shop and upgrade screen

  • Fixed that player couldn’t jump while space or W was held

  • Added extra SFX

  • Added Effects when player reaches certain speed

  • made music change smoothly when in other states

