Added The following
Slight design changed [Color and foliage]
Fixed hole in tutorial map
made it so tutorial can’t be interrupted
added remaining gems required for stat level up
added extra collection effect for gems gained
Fixed restart button in pause menu
Added more seamless switching between keyboard and controller in places like the shop and upgrade screen
Fixed that player couldn’t jump while space or W was held
Added extra SFX
Added Effects when player reaches certain speed
made music change smoothly when in other states
Changed files in this update