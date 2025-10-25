 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20543521
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates


  • Changed the Guest spawn point of some taverns
  • Added UI sounds to the audio settings
  • Changed the exterior of the lake tavern
  • Changed the market, so a minimum of 4 stands are always open
  • Reservations now are sorted by time in reservations, tavern hud and calendar


Fixes


  • Changed the hitbox of the small railing
  • Fixed loading storages on the long wall shelf and the top counter
  • Fixed some issues with the ceiling in the lake tavern
  • Increased the hitbox of the “arrow in the knee”
  • Lowered the sound of delivery income and marketstall income
  • Fixed some issues with the grill which can not turned off sometimes
  • Workers now prefer prepared drinks for serving
  • Fixed reservation fails when just the host leaves
  • Fixed a bug with the calendar, where the first and last of the month was displayed wrong

Changed files in this update

