Updates
- Changed the Guest spawn point of some taverns
- Added UI sounds to the audio settings
- Changed the exterior of the lake tavern
- Changed the market, so a minimum of 4 stands are always open
- Reservations now are sorted by time in reservations, tavern hud and calendar
Fixes
- Changed the hitbox of the small railing
- Fixed loading storages on the long wall shelf and the top counter
- Fixed some issues with the ceiling in the lake tavern
- Increased the hitbox of the “arrow in the knee”
- Lowered the sound of delivery income and marketstall income
- Fixed some issues with the grill which can not turned off sometimes
- Workers now prefer prepared drinks for serving
- Fixed reservation fails when just the host leaves
- Fixed a bug with the calendar, where the first and last of the month was displayed wrong
