25 October 2025 Build 20543520 Edited 25 October 2025 – 20:32:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Added better feedback for the Gamble Marble using emojis and new sounds.
-Adjusted size and speed of Gamble Marble.
-Added a visual effect to Gamble Marble.

Happy Mashing!

