A new chapter: Lost in the Village

Hi everyone!

In my previous update I announced a new extra scene the Lost in the village, which is a story apart form the main plot of the game, however it still connects to it in some ways :)!



With this update I further improved the game and:



- improved the main menu design

- added the "Extras" option in the menu, where you can find the new extra chapter (who knows what else this menu can be used for...)

- in the extra scene I tried to further improve the game's performance

- in the base game a few things are also optimized

As always, thank you for your support and I wish you a happy gaming (and Halloween as well)! :)