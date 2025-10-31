 Skip to content
Major 31 October 2025 Build 20543417 Edited 31 October 2025 – 17:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new chapter: Lost in the Village

Hi everyone!

In my previous update I announced a new extra scene the Lost in the village, which is a story apart form the main plot of the game, however it still connects to it in some ways :)!

With this update I further improved the game and:

- improved the main menu design
- added the "Extras" option in the menu, where you can find the new extra chapter (who knows what else this menu can be used for...)
- in the extra scene I tried to further improve the game's performance

- in the base game a few things are also optimized

As always, thank you for your support and I wish you a happy gaming (and Halloween as well)! :)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3798731
