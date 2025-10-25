 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20543415
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug fixes:
- experience and credits gained during previous game no longer count at the end of the next game
- battery no longer prevents click charges from regenerating
- energy field is reset when energy generator is being destroyed

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 4102731
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 4102732
  • Loading history…
