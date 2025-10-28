 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20543393 Edited 28 October 2025 – 10:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added Halloween gifts

  • Added new zombie mutant creatures to Halloween Mayhem event

  • New items to discover from Halloween Creatures

  • New asteroid type ND has been added to Howling Mine space area outside of the PvP lootable zone?

  • A new Space Mining Job has opened up in the Howling Mine

  • Added blueprints(L) for stronger Space Mining Lasers to the Space Mining Terminals



Changes

  • Argonauts have received a graphical and sound update

  • The Drone creature has been scaled down in height

  • Auctioneers have been added at Fort Sisyphus

  • Added a confirmation-popup when abandoning Immersive Missions

  • Scottium drop rates on M-Type Asteroids has been increased

  • The GenStar Daily mining missions now have a chance to offer various space mining laser blueprints(L) as a reward

  • New texture compression techniques (Added BC7 for some commonly used texture types)

    • Reduces loading times

    • Reduces VRAM usage (In intense areas texture memory is reduced up to 40%)

    • Smoother dynamic loading of textures


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the coordinates displayed in the chat alert for the “Robot Incursion” event in space were incorrect

  • Fixed an issue where killing some Calamusoid creatures in Sectors A1 and B1 of the RDI Lab instances would not provide progress toward the “Contract to Kill” mission

  • Replaced placeholder description text in Commando codex challenge

  • Fixed an issue with materials of several Rocktropia items, such as Wolf Fangs, which made these items invisible

  • Fixed an issue where firing the Naglfar Anti Air Cannon would cause its VFX to appear as a large cube

  • Fixed a bug that allowed pets to be summoned in areas that should have prevented it

  • Removed several "rare" items, which were frequently dropping and flooding the HoF screen, from appearing on the HoF screen

  • Fixed a bug where certain combat buffs were applying to space mining. Critical hit chance, critical damage, outgoing damage and lifesteal no longer apply when space mining

  • Fixed a bug with the text for the cooldown group used by, among other things, Arsonistic Chips

  • Fixed a bug where the location in HoFs would say “unknown” for discoveries in dungeons

  • Fixed an issue where the tab buttons on the mentor menu were invisible/overlapping.

  • Fixed an issue where the planet dropdown on the map was difficult to open and use.



Patch Size notice

  • The patch size will be larger than usual on both Steam and the standalone client due to the extensive texture updates included in this release.



Account Website

  • On the Inventory page, use the Inventory Changes feature to monitor changes to your inventory while playing.

    • With the Reset button you set a baseline inventory that differences are calculated against.

    • Changes such as added items, removed items, or changed quantities and values are shown.

    • Change in total value of the inventory is shown.

    • There’s an export to CSV button for spreadsheet use of the data.

    • Inventory data and differences are updated and cached from the game servers every minute.

  • Expiring Auctions can now be viewed in the Account web site as well as in the Client Loader

    • Auction data is periodically updated.

    • There’s a link to

https://account.entropiauniverse.com/auctions/expiring/json

  • to get the auction data in the tables as “JSON” suitable for programmatic use.

  • The data is updated and cached from the game servers every 30 seconds.

  • A search text box to narrow down the auctions.

  1. For (mostly) mobile users there’s a “Back to top” button appearing in the top left corner when the page has scrolled a bit.

  2. On the Account menu, the account balance and account creation date are now shown.

Changed files in this update

