New Features
Added Halloween gifts
Added new zombie mutant creatures to Halloween Mayhem event
New items to discover from Halloween Creatures
New asteroid type ND has been added to Howling Mine space area outside of the PvP lootable zone?
A new Space Mining Job has opened up in the Howling Mine
Added blueprints(L) for stronger Space Mining Lasers to the Space Mining Terminals
Changes
Argonauts have received a graphical and sound update
The Drone creature has been scaled down in height
Auctioneers have been added at Fort Sisyphus
Added a confirmation-popup when abandoning Immersive Missions
Scottium drop rates on M-Type Asteroids has been increased
The GenStar Daily mining missions now have a chance to offer various space mining laser blueprints(L) as a reward
New texture compression techniques (Added BC7 for some commonly used texture types)
Reduces loading times
Reduces VRAM usage (In intense areas texture memory is reduced up to 40%)
Smoother dynamic loading of textures
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the coordinates displayed in the chat alert for the “Robot Incursion” event in space were incorrect
Fixed an issue where killing some Calamusoid creatures in Sectors A1 and B1 of the RDI Lab instances would not provide progress toward the “Contract to Kill” mission
Replaced placeholder description text in Commando codex challenge
Fixed an issue with materials of several Rocktropia items, such as Wolf Fangs, which made these items invisible
Fixed an issue where firing the Naglfar Anti Air Cannon would cause its VFX to appear as a large cube
Fixed a bug that allowed pets to be summoned in areas that should have prevented it
Removed several "rare" items, which were frequently dropping and flooding the HoF screen, from appearing on the HoF screen
Fixed a bug where certain combat buffs were applying to space mining. Critical hit chance, critical damage, outgoing damage and lifesteal no longer apply when space mining
Fixed a bug with the text for the cooldown group used by, among other things, Arsonistic Chips
Fixed a bug where the location in HoFs would say “unknown” for discoveries in dungeons
Fixed an issue where the tab buttons on the mentor menu were invisible/overlapping.
Fixed an issue where the planet dropdown on the map was difficult to open and use.
Patch Size notice
The patch size will be larger than usual on both Steam and the standalone client due to the extensive texture updates included in this release.
Account Website
On the Inventory page, use the Inventory Changes feature to monitor changes to your inventory while playing.
With the Reset button you set a baseline inventory that differences are calculated against.
Changes such as added items, removed items, or changed quantities and values are shown.
Change in total value of the inventory is shown.
There’s an export to CSV button for spreadsheet use of the data.
Inventory data and differences are updated and cached from the game servers every minute.
Expiring Auctions can now be viewed in the Account web site as well as in the Client Loader
Auction data is periodically updated.
There’s a link to
https://account.entropiauniverse.com/auctions/expiring/json
to get the auction data in the tables as “JSON” suitable for programmatic use.
The data is updated and cached from the game servers every 30 seconds.
A search text box to narrow down the auctions.
For (mostly) mobile users there’s a “Back to top” button appearing in the top left corner when the page has scrolled a bit.
On the Account menu, the account balance and account creation date are now shown.
Changed files in this update