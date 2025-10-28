New Features

Added blueprints(L) for stronger Space Mining Lasers to the Space Mining Terminals

A new Space Mining Job has opened up in the Howling Mine

New asteroid type ND has been added to Howling Mine space area outside of the PvP lootable zone?

New items to discover from Halloween Creatures

Changes

Reduces VRAM usage (In intense areas texture memory is reduced up to 40%)

New texture compression techniques (Added BC7 for some commonly used texture types)

The GenStar Daily mining missions now have a chance to offer various space mining laser blueprints(L) as a reward

Scottium drop rates on M-Type Asteroids has been increased

Auctioneers have been added at Fort Sisyphus

The Drone creature has been scaled down in height

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the coordinates displayed in the chat alert for the “Robot Incursion” event in space were incorrect

Fixed an issue where killing some Calamusoid creatures in Sectors A1 and B1 of the RDI Lab instances would not provide progress toward the “Contract to Kill” mission

Replaced placeholder description text in Commando codex challenge

Fixed an issue with materials of several Rocktropia items, such as Wolf Fangs, which made these items invisible

Fixed an issue where firing the Naglfar Anti Air Cannon would cause its VFX to appear as a large cube

Fixed a bug that allowed pets to be summoned in areas that should have prevented it

Removed several "rare" items, which were frequently dropping and flooding the HoF screen, from appearing on the HoF screen

Fixed a bug where certain combat buffs were applying to space mining. Critical hit chance, critical damage, outgoing damage and lifesteal no longer apply when space mining

Fixed a bug with the text for the cooldown group used by, among other things, Arsonistic Chips

Fixed a bug where the location in HoFs would say “unknown” for discoveries in dungeons

Fixed an issue where the tab buttons on the mentor menu were invisible/overlapping.