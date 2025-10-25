We're pleased to announce the release of DP Animation Maker 3.14.0, which includes new features, animations and improvements. Here is the full list of changes:
New Animations and Features:
Clock object was reworked and 43 new parameters were added.
Caustic Brush has been added.
New Smoke Brush: A versatile tool for adding dynamic smoke effects to your projects.
Crawling Text animation has been added.
Typewriter Text animation has been added.
Electric discharge 4 has been added to the Animation Library.
Electric arc 1 and electric arc 2 have been added to Animation Library > Lines.
WAV, OGG, and FLAC sound formats are now supported in Playlist
Fade in/out parameter added to soundtrack in Playlist
Timings Support has been added for the Erase Brush.
Turn and Fold Brushes: Revamped to simulate correct perspective distortion.
Heat Distortion Brush: Reworked for more realistic waves and perspective.
Flow Brushe (Linear): Perspective controls have been added.
Pivot Point Adjustment: You can now change the pivot point of imported images to better suit your needs.
Image Export Option: Easily export your imported images for use in other projects.
Animation Constructor:
Animated Perlin Line Image: Now available in the Animation Constructor for more creative possibilities.
Magic Waves has been renamed to Wiggling Lines 01 and moved to the Template section of the Animation Constructor.
Magic Hair has been renamed to Wiggling Lines 02 and moved to the Template section of the Animation Constructor.
Wiggling Lines 03 template has been added to the Animation Constructor.
The Electric Bolts template has been added to the Animation Constructor.
The wide line and curve algorithm has been rewritten and now produces the correct shape.
Bugfixes:
Bug with loading Zoom animation of Typewriter text fixed
Bug with displaying animated wallpapers on some desktop setups fixed
A bug with non-Latin characters has been fixed in the text tools.
A bug with the Sum blend mode has been fixed for the Light Brush.
A bug with the Apply to Previous Layer mode has been fixed for the Lighting Brush.
Crash on activating group path has been fixed.
Bug in dissolution animation has been fixed.
The font selector now displays font families instead of font faces.
An image wrap issue has been fixed for imported animations.
Incorrect responses for some controls have been fixed in the Animation Constructor.
Typo Fixes: We’ve addressed some known typos to improve your experience.
A bug with the starting segment for drift in source space has been fixed.
A bug with fade-in timing has been fixed in Lightning and similar animations.
