We're pleased to announce the release of DP Animation Maker 3.14.0, which includes new features, animations and improvements. Here is the full list of changes:

Clock object was reworked and 43 new parameters were added.

Caustic Brush has been added.

New Smoke Brush: A versatile tool for adding dynamic smoke effects to your projects.

Crawling Text animation has been added.

Typewriter Text animation has been added.

Electric discharge 4 has been added to the Animation Library.

Electric arc 1 and electric arc 2 have been added to Animation Library > Lines.

WAV, OGG, and FLAC sound formats are now supported in Playlist

Fade in/out parameter added to soundtrack in Playlist

Timings Support has been added for the Erase Brush.

Turn and Fold Brushes: Revamped to simulate correct perspective distortion.

Heat Distortion Brush: Reworked for more realistic waves and perspective.

Flow Brushe (Linear): Perspective controls have been added.

Pivot Point Adjustment: You can now change the pivot point of imported images to better suit your needs.