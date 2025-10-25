We fixed a critical bug.

Fixed a bug where Kana’s event did not consume clothing as intended

Fixed an issue where Kana’s event would not trigger if the player went from the second conversation with Kana to reviving Lulu and returning to Kana without loading once (this can be resolved by saving and loading)

Fixed an issue where a temporarily generated Tribal Boss was not deleted properly when Kana joined the party

Fixed an issue where “Kana’s Stool” was not set as a chair-type object

Fixed incorrect material requirements for “White Tiger Hood” and “White Tiger Ears”

Fixed a bug where losing the battle after using “Scream” in Kana’s event caused incorrect behavior

Fixed several text errors in event dialogue

Fixed a bug where the H scene with restrained Sally could not be triggered