25 October 2025 Build 20543376 Edited 25 October 2025 – 19:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

We fixed a critical bug.

Fixes & Adjustments

  • Fixed a bug where Kana’s event did not consume clothing as intended

  • Fixed an issue where Kana’s event would not trigger if the player went from the second conversation with Kana to reviving Lulu and returning to Kana without loading once (this can be resolved by saving and loading)

  • Fixed an issue where a temporarily generated Tribal Boss was not deleted properly when Kana joined the party

  • Fixed an issue where “Kana’s Stool” was not set as a chair-type object

  • Fixed incorrect material requirements for “White Tiger Hood” and “White Tiger Ears”

  • Fixed a bug where losing the battle after using “Scream” in Kana’s event caused incorrect behavior

  • Fixed several text errors in event dialogue

  • Fixed a bug where the H scene with restrained Sally could not be triggered

  • Fixed an issue where conversations about liked/disliked people with NPCs could cause a soft lock

Changed depots in beta_open branch

View more data in app history for build 20543376
Windows 64-bitJapanese Depot 2739591
