Hi folks!
And welcome to the Cozy and busy Christmas Market in the center of Christmas town! Lots of things happening here folks! - Penguins are up to trouble; help them out!
Includes:
-New Level Unlock System
-New Level 07 Christmas Market (requires 5 stars from previous levels to play)
-Various critical and major bugfixes.
-Bugfix on cleaning dirt items when clicking on certain NPCs.
+ Misc minor bugfixes across all levels.
Note:
The save game system is not entirely compatible with the Christmas market! So try and finish it in a single session!
We'd love to hear your feedback on our discord <3
