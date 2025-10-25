Hi folks!



And welcome to the Cozy and busy Christmas Market in the center of Christmas town! Lots of things happening here folks! - Penguins are up to trouble; help them out!



Includes:

-New Level Unlock System

-New Level 07 Christmas Market (requires 5 stars from previous levels to play)

-Various critical and major bugfixes.

-Bugfix on cleaning dirt items when clicking on certain NPCs.



+ Misc minor bugfixes across all levels.



Note:

The save game system is not entirely compatible with the Christmas market! So try and finish it in a single session!



We'd love to hear your feedback on our discord <3