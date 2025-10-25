 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20543350 Edited 25 October 2025 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi folks!

And welcome to the Cozy and busy Christmas Market in the center of Christmas town! Lots of things happening here folks! - Penguins are up to trouble; help them out!


Includes:
-New Level Unlock System
-New Level 07 Christmas Market (requires 5 stars from previous levels to play)
-Various critical and major bugfixes.
-Bugfix on cleaning dirt items when clicking on certain NPCs.

+ Misc minor bugfixes across all levels.

Note:
The save game system is not entirely compatible with the Christmas market! So try and finish it in a single session!

We'd love to hear your feedback on our discord <3

