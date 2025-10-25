 Skip to content
Major 25 October 2025 Build 20543334
Update notes via Steam Community
This is a stable release, focused on fixing bugs and making some other small improvements.

Some changes include:
  • Reverted changes to movement AI from the previous release, fixing various issues with ship movement introduced there.
  • There is now a gamerule which controls if secondary weapon ammunition can be resupplied at any outfitter.
  • Scrollable text areas on the map and plugin panels now behave correctly when the game window is resized.
  • When landing, planetary security will no longer scan parked ships for illegal outfits.
  • Animations of features in the HUD are no longer affected by the "pause" or "fast-forward" commands.

For a complete list of changes, as well as further detail about the summarized changes, see the changelog.
A special thanks to everyone who contributed to this release: @Amazinite, @Anarchist2, @Arachi-Lover, @AvianGeneticist, @Azure3141, @beccabunny, @Deltaspace0, @LixiChronikouOriou, @reticent-rem, @Saugia, @TheGiraffe3, @thewierdnut, @tibetiroka, @TomGoodIdea, @warp-core, and @xobes.

Don't forget that for each pair of major releases, we have a feedback box, so you can comment on the larger additions and changes in the game, or in general. The one for 0.10.13/14 can be found here.
There's also a discussion post on GitHub as another place to chat about the update. And, finally, there's also a blog post for this release.

Changed files in this update

Endless Sky Data Depot 404411
Windows 32-bit Endless Sky Win32 Depot 404413
Windows 64-bit Endless Sky Win64 Depot 404414
macOS Endless Sky MacOSX Depot 404415
Linux 64-bit Endless Sky Linux64 Depot 404417
DLC 404800 Endless Sky - High DPI (404800) Depot Depot 404800
