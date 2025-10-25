 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20543321 Edited 25 October 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog 1.0.3

  • Fixed missing colliders on two enemy types that could not be selected using a mouse
  • Fixed selection dead spot issue in the character menu
  • Added a catch to prevent the protagonist from being left in a transform locked state after the final boss
  • Any existing transform lock state can be corrected by entering the protagonists bedroom post game


Changelog 1.0.4

  • Made a change that should hopefully fix an issue causing black screen when the protagonist's skin was changed during scenes
  • Adjusted some abilities on beastform
  • Adjusted the attributes of some monsters
  • Added stealable items to monsters in the aqueducts

Changed files in this update

Depot 2432931
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link