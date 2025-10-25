- Fixed missing colliders on two enemy types that could not be selected using a mouse
- Fixed selection dead spot issue in the character menu
- Added a catch to prevent the protagonist from being left in a transform locked state after the final boss
- Any existing transform lock state can be corrected by entering the protagonists bedroom post game
Changelog 1.0.4
- Made a change that should hopefully fix an issue causing black screen when the protagonist's skin was changed during scenes
- Adjusted some abilities on beastform
- Adjusted the attributes of some monsters
- Added stealable items to monsters in the aqueducts
Changed files in this update