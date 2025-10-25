 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20543178 Edited 25 October 2025 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Minor update:
  • Switched to a new Unity version due to a security issue with the old one
  • Fixed the camera in the credits scene
  • Changed some things under the hood to make the mac build run smoother
  • The June update is now part of the mac build

