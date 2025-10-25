The 18th CrocoJam is currently running, and there is still time to participate- check it out here: https://itch.io/jam/crocojam-18



v.2.6.2 (October 25, 2025)

Added: "Replace Objects with same name" option in the Import Scene panel. If an imported object finds another object with the same name, it will replace it.

Added: "Merge Layers with same name" option in the Import Scene panel. If an imported layer finds another layer with the same name, it will merge its contents with the layer it found instead of creating a separate container.

Added: "Toggle Auto Flatten","Toggle Wireframe","Toggle Tilt Mode" pinned buttons now become highlighted when their modes are enabled.

Added: "Get" button in Camera/Movie Render panels. This will grab the current viewport dimensions for the render.

Added: Viewport width and height dimensions now get displayed in bottom-right corner when window or panels are resized.

Added: Instance count of a specific Object is shown inside the Object's properties panel.

Added: "Render Cameras" keybinding and pinnable button. This action will render any selected Cameras, or the default camera is none are selected. It will use whatever settings were set in the Camera Render panel.

Improved: Floating point number innaccuracies with regards to vertex positions have been greatly reduced.

Improved: Loading scenes should dispose of previously loaded scenes more thoroughly, reducing issues with the rendering context becoming lost.

Improved: The Transform panel "Property" section now updates in realtime while using the Gizmo to transform an object or bone.

Improved: Keybindings for rotating/flipping/mirroring tiles will now work while Tileset or Scene panel is focused. Keybindings for rotating/cycling prefab objects will also work in these panels.

Improved: Keybindings for Snap Crosshair to Vertex/Snap Gizmo to Vertex will now work while Tileset or Scene panel is focused.

Improved: "Align Vertices to Pixel","Align Vertices to Grid" bindings will now also work in Draw mode.

Improved(?): Optimized some stuff related to generating scene lists. This might improve speed loading projects that use a lot of objects/instances, and potentially improve some other operations.

Improved: Settings,Buttons,Export,Material panels should look better when "Button & Input Scale" option is adjusted.

Changed: "Ambient Occlusion" strength can now be set up to 100, for stylistic purposes.

Fixed: Using a Tilescale other than 1 would cause an innaccurate tilebrush position when camera facing up or down.

Fixed: Switching Theatre Acts wouldn't reset the weights applied to the current actions.

Fixed: If the Primitive tool was currently selected, loading other scenes would fail.

Fixed: "Combine Tileset" action would potentially cause Skinned models to stop updating their textures if they were involved in the operation.

Fixed: "Center Camera" action wouldn't properly center on selected instances if they were nested inside other objects.

Fixed: File > Exit wouldn't work if any panels like Settings, or Buttons were currently open.

Fixed: Changing the base pixel unit of a project wouldn't correctly adjust bones of a skinned mesh.

Fixed: Rendered movies now apply camera zoom values that are set in a camera's properties panel.