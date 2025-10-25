 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20543099 Edited 25 October 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • We've fixed an issue that could occur when defeating Pazuzu, Jacob would get stuck in the middle of the next area after going up the elevator, blocking further progress. This has been resolved.

Changed files in this update

