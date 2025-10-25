- Fix some incorrect thumbnails in inventory for hats and glasses items
- Fix zombie melee audio not being occluded (e.g. hearing zombie punches through walls)
- Fix zombies continuing to attack doors when they've lost sight of everyone (I guess they were really angry)
- Fix being able to push RVs while standing on stuff inside of them
- Fix moving tall bookshelf not working
- Fix some metal doors sounding like wood when destroyed
- Fix some display stands not letting you take items in them
- Fix everyone crashing on multiplayer when you fail a code lock
- Fix becoming a stretchy fat or thin dude when sitting/sleeping in some chairs/beds
- Custom map marker names and descriptions save even if you don't hit enter
- Fix cargo container having inaccessible box on the floor
- Fix hand soap description typo
- Fix snowfall indoors
- Fix crashed helicopter collision
- Hide build menu maintenance cost warning from things that don't decay
- It is impossible for UCs to block you from building in singleplayer
- Fix weird stairs collision in prison
- Fix wooden rods dismantling into random other stuff like screws
- Fix being able to damage players that are loading in
- Add the ability to unbind keys
- Fix cabins not being fortifiable
- Increase makeshift windmill power output
- Add setting for zombie walker percentage
0.022 Hotfix 2 Released
Update notes via Steam Community
Although this seems tiny, and it's only been 30 hours since launch, we wanted to get it out to fix the mass-crashing issue in multiplayer. Enjoy!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux Depot 1857951
- Loading history…
Windows Depot 1857952
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update