 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20543092 Edited 25 October 2025 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Although this seems tiny, and it's only been 30 hours since launch, we wanted to get it out to fix the mass-crashing issue in multiplayer. Enjoy!

  • Fix some incorrect thumbnails in inventory for hats and glasses items
  • Fix zombie melee audio not being occluded (e.g. hearing zombie punches through walls)
  • Fix zombies continuing to attack doors when they've lost sight of everyone (I guess they were really angry)
  • Fix being able to push RVs while standing on stuff inside of them
  • Fix moving tall bookshelf not working
  • Fix some metal doors sounding like wood when destroyed
  • Fix some display stands not letting you take items in them
  • Fix everyone crashing on multiplayer when you fail a code lock
  • Fix becoming a stretchy fat or thin dude when sitting/sleeping in some chairs/beds
  • Custom map marker names and descriptions save even if you don't hit enter
  • Fix cargo container having inaccessible box on the floor
  • Fix hand soap description typo
  • Fix snowfall indoors
  • Fix crashed helicopter collision
  • Hide build menu maintenance cost warning from things that don't decay
  • It is impossible for UCs to block you from building in singleplayer
  • Fix weird stairs collision in prison
  • Fix wooden rods dismantling into random other stuff like screws
  • Fix being able to damage players that are loading in
  • Add the ability to unbind keys
  • Fix cabins not being fortifiable
  • Increase makeshift windmill power output
  • Add setting for zombie walker percentage

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 1857951
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1857952
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link