Fix some incorrect thumbnails in inventory for hats and glasses items



Fix zombie melee audio not being occluded (e.g. hearing zombie punches through walls)



Fix zombies continuing to attack doors when they've lost sight of everyone (I guess they were really angry)



Fix being able to push RVs while standing on stuff inside of them



Fix moving tall bookshelf not working



Fix some metal doors sounding like wood when destroyed



Fix some display stands not letting you take items in them



Fix everyone crashing on multiplayer when you fail a code lock



Fix becoming a stretchy fat or thin dude when sitting/sleeping in some chairs/beds



Custom map marker names and descriptions save even if you don't hit enter



Fix cargo container having inaccessible box on the floor



Fix hand soap description typo



Fix snowfall indoors



Fix crashed helicopter collision



Hide build menu maintenance cost warning from things that don't decay



It is impossible for UCs to block you from building in singleplayer



Fix weird stairs collision in prison



Fix wooden rods dismantling into random other stuff like screws



Fix being able to damage players that are loading in



Add the ability to unbind keys



Fix cabins not being fortifiable



Increase makeshift windmill power output



Add setting for zombie walker percentage



Although this seems tiny, and it's only been 30 hours since launch, we wanted to get it out to fix the mass-crashing issue in multiplayer. Enjoy!