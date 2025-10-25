- Keyboard number keys 1, 2, 3, and 4 can now be used to jump to a disc type (W and S can also still be used to iterate through types)
- There is now ambient wind SFX. The volume increases/decreases with wind speed
- Adjustments to Volcano. Tweaks to terrain, basket, and tee positioning. Also hole 18 is now a par 3 (was 4)
Various Polish
