25 October 2025 Build 20543047 Edited 25 October 2025 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Keyboard number keys 1, 2, 3, and 4 can now be used to jump to a disc type (W and S can also still be used to iterate through types)
- There is now ambient wind SFX. The volume increases/decreases with wind speed
- Adjustments to Volcano. Tweaks to terrain, basket, and tee positioning. Also hole 18 is now a par 3 (was 4)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3461571
