Hey everyone!

I hope you had fun so far with the game! I am very happy to see you play, climb the leaderboards and give feedback. I saw that I am not 1st place anymore in the solo leaderboard, so good job!

I have worked on a few fixes and improvements for the game. I believe one quick and necessary change is to make the 'Archerama' mode more accessible and not hide behind a hard achievement.

Below you'll find the notes, so enjoy!

Improvements:

Added a new achievement which is achieved by surviving in the map 'Tower Top'

The new ‘Survive in Tower Top’ achievement unlocks the mode ‘Archerama’

The Achievement ‘Survive on Hard without being hit’ now grants 2000 Gold when achieved instead of the archerama mode unlock

Fixes:

Fixed an Achievement typo

Fixed an issue with Plasmashot where it showed the corresponding passive when evolving Mana Explosion

Fixed all ‘without being Hit’ achievements not being granted

Fixed a few display issues in the specializations tab

I will continue to monitor the game and work on some next improvements.

I hope that you will continue to have fun! Feel free to join my Discord, so we can have a chat!

https://discord.gg/9uBzWgqdER

Kind regards,

Jinvira