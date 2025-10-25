 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20542972 Edited 25 October 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

I hope you had fun so far with the game! I am very happy to see you play, climb the leaderboards and give feedback. I saw that I am not 1st place anymore in the solo leaderboard, so good job!

I have worked on a few fixes and improvements for the game. I believe one quick and necessary change is to make the 'Archerama' mode more accessible and not hide behind a hard achievement.

Below you'll find the notes, so enjoy!

Improvements:

  • Added a new achievement which is achieved by surviving in the map 'Tower Top'

  • The new ‘Survive in Tower Top’ achievement unlocks the mode ‘Archerama’

  • The Achievement ‘Survive on Hard without being hit’ now grants 2000 Gold when achieved instead of the archerama mode unlock

Fixes:

  • Fixed an Achievement typo

  • Fixed an issue with Plasmashot where it showed the corresponding passive when evolving Mana Explosion

  • Fixed all ‘without being Hit’ achievements not being granted

  • Fixed a few display issues in the specializations tab

I will continue to monitor the game and work on some next improvements.

I hope that you will continue to have fun! Feel free to join my Discord, so we can have a chat!

https://discord.gg/9uBzWgqdER

Kind regards,

Jinvira

