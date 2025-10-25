 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 25 October 2025 Build 20542878 Edited 25 October 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

babe wake up, new paranormal cleanup map just dropped

Patch 1.4.0: Misery Mansion Crossover

  • New Map: Classified Incident - "Misery Mansion"

  • Added new Achievements for Hard Mode Job Completion

  • broken pipes are now leaking sewage (heard you like new shit so I added new shit)

  • tweaked player camera to reduce motion sickness

  • several performance improvements (material & shader optimizations, texture size reductions, mesh polycount reduction, ..)

  • halved the game's file size

  • a lot of internal changes to be able to properly translate the game into 28 Languages

  • fixed a bug causing settings to not save properly

  • fixed a bug causing players to be unable to open the butcher's chamber on hard difficulty

  • tweaked and fixed AI pathing issues

  • fixed several spots in which cockroaches were getting stuck and unreachable

  • fixed a couple spots in which objectives spawned in unreachable locations or in walls

  • fixed an issue with the cult guy on Ritual's Row to not attack properly causing awkward staring contests

  • blocked off all boarded up paths with an additional wood plank so you can't crouch under anymore (cheeky)

  • more small tweaks/fixes/changes I forgot to write down



Have fun playing, and as always, see you in game!

Cheers,
Beepbep

Changed files in this update

Depot 2197891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link