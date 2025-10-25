babe wake up, new paranormal cleanup map just dropped
Patch 1.4.0: Misery Mansion Crossover
New Map: Classified Incident - "Misery Mansion"
Added new Achievements for Hard Mode Job Completion
broken pipes are now leaking sewage (heard you like new shit so I added new shit)
tweaked player camera to reduce motion sickness
several performance improvements (material & shader optimizations, texture size reductions, mesh polycount reduction, ..)
halved the game's file size
a lot of internal changes to be able to properly translate the game into 28 Languages
fixed a bug causing settings to not save properly
fixed a bug causing players to be unable to open the butcher's chamber on hard difficulty
tweaked and fixed AI pathing issues
fixed several spots in which cockroaches were getting stuck and unreachable
fixed a couple spots in which objectives spawned in unreachable locations or in walls
fixed an issue with the cult guy on Ritual's Row to not attack properly causing awkward staring contests
blocked off all boarded up paths with an additional wood plank so you can't crouch under anymore (cheeky)
more small tweaks/fixes/changes I forgot to write down
Have fun playing, and as always, see you in game!
Cheers,
Beepbep
