New Map: Classified Incident - "Misery Mansion"

Added new Achievements for Hard Mode Job Completion

broken pipes are now leaking sewage (heard you like new shit so I added new shit)

tweaked player camera to reduce motion sickness

several performance improvements (material & shader optimizations, texture size reductions, mesh polycount reduction, ..)

halved the game's file size

a lot of internal changes to be able to properly translate the game into 28 Languages

fixed a bug causing settings to not save properly

fixed a bug causing players to be unable to open the butcher's chamber on hard difficulty

tweaked and fixed AI pathing issues

fixed several spots in which cockroaches were getting stuck and unreachable

fixed a couple spots in which objectives spawned in unreachable locations or in walls

fixed an issue with the cult guy on Ritual's Row to not attack properly causing awkward staring contests

blocked off all boarded up paths with an additional wood plank so you can't crouch under anymore (cheeky)