- Fix for realignment having blank division names
- Fix for draft page team being null
- Updated article to inculde player picture for holdout messages
- Updated logic for holdout settings
- Fix for playoff show scores issue
- Fixes for coach talks and coach talk displays
- Updates to draft screen UI
- Updates to impact players
- Updates to FA Bidding logic
- Added position summary to FA screens
- Updated OT logic, Fix for OT ending incorrectly
- Updated coaches to remove 0 year contracts
- Updated installer to include font files
- Updated coach watch list
Version 10.0.1
