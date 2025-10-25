 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20542827 Edited 25 October 2025 – 18:19:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix for realignment having blank division names
  • Fix for draft page team being null
  • Updated article to inculde player picture for holdout messages
  • Updated logic for holdout settings
  • Fix for playoff show scores issue
  • Fixes for coach talks and coach talk displays
  • Updates to draft screen UI
  • Updates to impact players
  • Updates to FA Bidding logic
  • Added position summary to FA screens
  • Updated OT logic, Fix for OT ending incorrectly
  • Updated coaches to remove 0 year contracts
  • Updated installer to include font files
  • Updated coach watch list

