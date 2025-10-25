- Updated messaging for personality/playing time
- Reset Jersey function in team configuration
- Updates to certainty display
- Added Fullscreen/F11 functionality
- Fix for duplicate recruting emails
- Adjusted leaving early logic
- Hide Streak if hide scores enabled
- Updated Compare Player views
- Update clock display for spiked ball play
- Updated clock adjustment for spike plays
- Added icons for transfer player
- Updated recruiting screen to reduce flicker
- Update coach import/export to add more properties
- Added morale boost for captain selections
- Updated point calculation for Coach Talks
- Updated coach talks not displaying correctly
- Adjusted coach hiring logic to incorporate off/def preferences
- Fix crash in player dialog if player removed from universe
- Fix CPU coach hiring to allow unemployed coaches instead of generating new
- Fix for crash if not enough players to perform coach talks
- Ported Play Game and Watch Game "follow ball" functionality
- Updated installer to install correct font files
Version 10.0.3
