 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Fellowship The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20542805 Edited 25 October 2025 – 18:19:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Updated messaging for personality/playing time
  • Reset Jersey function in team configuration
  • Updates to certainty display
  • Added Fullscreen/F11 functionality
  • Fix for duplicate recruting emails
  • Adjusted leaving early logic
  • Hide Streak if hide scores enabled
  • Updated Compare Player views
  • Update clock display for spiked ball play
  • Updated clock adjustment for spike plays
  • Added icons for transfer player
  • Updated recruiting screen to reduce flicker
  • Update coach import/export to add more properties
  • Added morale boost for captain selections
  • Updated point calculation for Coach Talks
  • Updated coach talks not displaying correctly
  • Adjusted coach hiring logic to incorporate off/def preferences
  • Fix crash in player dialog if player removed from universe
  • Fix CPU coach hiring to allow unemployed coaches instead of generating new
  • Fix for crash if not enough players to perform coach talks
  • Ported Play Game and Watch Game "follow ball" functionality
  • Updated installer to install correct font files

Changed files in this update

Depot 3914071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link