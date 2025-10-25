 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Fellowship The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20542798 Edited 25 October 2025 – 19:13:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The feedback we’ve gotten for the ‘Patch of Goblin’ update has far exceeded our expectations and we are so happy to see people enjoy the new content. We’re working hard to make sure we can bring you a good experience, therefore it’s already time for the first minor patch for ‘Patch of Goblin’ to address some of the issues that have been reported.


Bug fixes:

  • Fire now causes aggro, goblins WILL attack you if you set them on fire!

  • Corpses can no longer be set on fire, no more perpetual corpse bonfires when multiple corpses were on fire next to each other

  • The bucket now has navigation in the lobby, meaning hostile goblins will follow you into the bucket

  • Corpses that had been carried and dropped no longer show up as idling creepy goblins for players joining afterwards

  • Avoidance has been added to goblin NPCs, they will no longer bunch up into each other when chasing you

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3253531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link