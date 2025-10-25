The feedback we’ve gotten for the ‘Patch of Goblin’ update has far exceeded our expectations and we are so happy to see people enjoy the new content. We’re working hard to make sure we can bring you a good experience, therefore it’s already time for the first minor patch for ‘Patch of Goblin’ to address some of the issues that have been reported.
Bug fixes:
Fire now causes aggro, goblins WILL attack you if you set them on fire!
Corpses can no longer be set on fire, no more perpetual corpse bonfires when multiple corpses were on fire next to each other
The bucket now has navigation in the lobby, meaning hostile goblins will follow you into the bucket
Corpses that had been carried and dropped no longer show up as idling creepy goblins for players joining afterwards
Avoidance has been added to goblin NPCs, they will no longer bunch up into each other when chasing you
Changed files in this update