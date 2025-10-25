We want to thank everyone who has enjoyed Arrow Survival: 15 Seconds, a game designed for fans of the arcade genre. We’ve received a lot of feedback and have read all the reviews so far, in addition to identifying some bugs. With that in mind, we’re excited to share the first update for the game.

Bug Fixes

Interface (UI)

Fixed an issue where the music and sound effects volume settings were displayed in English, even when another language was selected.

Gameplay

Fixed a bug that caused arrows to pass through the ground.

Performance

Optimized the game’s code, resulting in overall performance improvements.

Level Balancing

We received numerous comments about the difficulty of level 18, which, in some cases, hindered player progression. However, while some players pointed out the high difficulty, others enjoyed the challenge and managed to complete it in just a few attempts or within a few minutes.

To strike a balance that maintains the challenge without making it overly difficult, we decided to remove one of the two bees present in level 18. Now, the level will feature only one bee. In testing, we found that having two bees could trap players in a way that felt disproportionate. This change creates a more balanced experience.

This is a small update, and we’re committed to continuing to refine the game to ensure fun and balanced gameplay for everyone!