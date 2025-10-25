- Added new fishing rods, reels, and lines to the fishing shop
- Increased the realism of fish bites – fish reactions are now more natural and depend on the species and type of bait used
- Increased the maximum weights of certain fish species in the Masurian District to better reflect their realistic sizes
- Added new reel sounds (for all models except the basic one) and improved the sound quality and synchronization during reeling
- Improved the reel drag system for rods placed on stands — removed the previous restriction that prevented fish from pulling the line
- Updated and redesigned rod icons for a clearer and more consistent appearance
Game Update 2.0.0.25.10.25EA
Update notes via Steam Community
