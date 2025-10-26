Update 1.6.0.0 is available, on the agenda: some new features but above all a lot of fine-tuning to correct the negative aspects of the game!
Here is the patch note:
New features:
A new mob has appeared: The running zombie. Even if its appearance may seem similar, this zombie is more intelligent, it will hide and wait for you to come towards it before running to attack you.
The NPCs have been completely recoded! Now, they are more optimized, have a better AI. But their behavior has also been modified. (For example: Defending NPCs now take breaks, no longer shoot when there is a wall between them and their target, etc...)
A new type of NPC now appears randomly on each map! This one needs your help: zombies are chasing him, help him to be rewarded!
Map number 4 (the cemetery one) has been modified, a new grave now appears. Consulting it will unlock a new achievement: "Rest in peace...".
A second new achievement is available: "A strange dream..." This one is unlocked during an easter egg that we added in this update.
Major change:
The majority of the maps have been modified to enhance them: some textures that were repeating have been changed, the grass patches now show high-density grass.
The menu background has been completely changed!
Added a special texture for religious soldiers.
On the save selection icon, the player's name and that of their dog are now displayed.
The hunter has new movement animations.
Minor change:
The quest list, skills and options menu now put the gameplay of the game in pause
Added a visual effect when trying to enter a number to open the safe.
Now a slight white outline is displayed around the flag when selecting the language.
Changed the physics of loot drops when they are spawned.
Changed some translations. If you find a translation problem or an inconsistency, please let us know!
The "quit the game" button is now only displayed in full screen and no longer exceeds it.
The skills menu now uses the space key to unlock a skill.
The use of the bulletproof vest has been modified and now displays a text effect.
The slime AI has been modified to prevent them from "stacking".
Bug fixes:
Fixed the display of a button that was too high, which exceeded text in one of the companion-related tutorials.
Fixed a text that was too long and exceeded the tree menu skills.
Fixed a bug in the shop that offered 2 items for sale at the same time.
Fixed a bug that caused the camera to zoom in when the Escape menu was displayed.
Fixed a bug that caused your weapon to change while unlocking a safe.
Fixed a bug that caused the text showing the number of coins accumulated to appear and disappear abruptly.
Fixed a bug that caused the zombie to deal too much damage when using the katana.
Fixed a crash in the quest menu caused by autosaving.
Changed files in this update