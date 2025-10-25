 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20542597 Edited 25 October 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the Agent bot could get stuck on the Workshop map.
  • Fixed a bug causing certain projectiles to pass through walls on the Fifth Floor map.
  • Improved performance and optimization on the Workshop map.



Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1757611
