- Fixed an issue where the Agent bot could get stuck on the Workshop map.
- Fixed a bug causing certain projectiles to pass through walls on the Fifth Floor map.
- Improved performance and optimization on the Workshop map.
Hot Fix - Patch 1.7.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1757611
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update