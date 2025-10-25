Small update with some important fixes and additions, thanks as always for playing Solitairica!



New

- Gamma option added to settings

- Language can be selected in settings

- Initial language chosen on first install is now based on steam and not the OS



Bug Fixes

- Reset progress no longer hangs the UI

- Fixed some spots where gamepad didn't work (difficulty choose, emperor defeat flow, one spot in tutorial)

- Fixed gamepad player turn issue where multiple arrows would show up

- Swift strike now repeatedly strikes the column as states, rather than each card once



Tuning

- X-Ray glasses item now shares cost and tier range as spectacles

- Note: The skull item behavior where it only rewards energy on damage and not armor block is intentional, but was missed in the original patch/tuning notes.



Ongoing work

Native touch events are now supported for game objects (cards, deck, spell) but unfortunately steam deck is still breaking when switching inputs. If you stick to gamepad or mouse only it works great, but I am bummed because I really wanted seamless mixed input this patch. Something isn't playing nice between my engine (which runs on unreal 5.5 currently) and steam deck, because in every other test scenario it works well.



If anyone tinkers with their steam deck and learns anything, or comes up with a custom input template that helps, please let me know! And of course, upload it to community templates. :D