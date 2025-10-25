Dear community,



We’re thrilled to bring you a brand new game mode to test, break, and share your ideas on — Arena Mode!



Arena Mode fuses our quirky 2Person co-op perspective with classic FPS gameplay and a pinch of tower defense elements. Whether you want a chill 1v1 duel or a chaotic 2v2 showdown, Arena offers a fresh way to experience our world.



⚔️ Mode Recap



Single Player – Now featuring a drone companion that circles around you every 5 seconds in auto mode! You can also manually control it to simulate the full 2Person experience.



2–4 Player Mode – Our classic speedrun platformer returns, but with a very unclassical co-op twist.



3–4 Player Camera Swap Mode – Cameras now swap between players every 15 seconds, adding an extra layer of challenge and coordination.



2v2 Competitive Mode – Race head-to-head to finish the level first!



1v1 Arena – A fast-paced FPS/Tower Defense hybrid, perfect for casual duels.



2v2 Arena – The full 2Person FPS/TD experience, blending cooperation and chaos.



⚙️ Other Improvements



Reworked camera system for smoother transitions and improved performance.



Optimized multiplayer spawning to eliminate duplicate players when switching scenes.



Improved player physics to reduce wall-sticking and jitter during movement.



Enhanced checkpoint and respawn system — checkpoints now sync properly across all clients.



General stability, visual, and balance updates across modes.



We can’t wait to hear your feedback, ideas, and suggestions as we continue shaping the Arena experience.



Thank you for your continued support — stay tuned for more exciting updates!

💬 Share your thoughts in the community hub!