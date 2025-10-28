 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ REDSEC Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Hollow Knight Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20542464 Edited 28 October 2025 – 18:26:55 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v 3.1.5 UPDATE NOTES:

  • Design Improvements

  • Gameplay Improvements

  • Menu Design and Mechanics Improvement

  • Minor Bugs Fixed

  • Minor Design Fixed

  • Mechanics Optimization

Changed files in this update

Depot 3864861
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3864863
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link