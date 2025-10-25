We’ve just rolled out a new update focused on item improvements:
• Improved profession items — crafting professions now offer better and more balanced gear to support progression.
• Enhanced items in the Chillpine Zone — rebalanced and improved loot to make exploration and progression in this area more rewarding.
Thank you all for playing and sharing your feedback — every update helps make Hero Quest a better experience!
Update Announcement
Update notes via Steam Community
