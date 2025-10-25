 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20542458 Edited 25 October 2025 – 17:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve just rolled out a new update focused on item improvements:

Improved profession items — crafting professions now offer better and more balanced gear to support progression.
Enhanced items in the Chillpine Zone — rebalanced and improved loot to make exploration and progression in this area more rewarding.

Thank you all for playing and sharing your feedback — every update helps make Hero Quest a better experience!

