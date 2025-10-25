Optimized the stacking display issue for numerical values of the same type in trait entries.
Optimized the hero data synchronization issue in the hero roster.
Optimized so that heroes will no longer go to the library after reaching their class level cap.
Fixed an issue where some skill books were ineffective.
Version Update 1.0.13
