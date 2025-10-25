 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20542422
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Optimized the stacking display issue for numerical values of the same type in trait entries.

  • Optimized the hero data synchronization issue in the hero roster.

  • Optimized so that heroes will no longer go to the library after reaching their class level cap.

  • Fixed an issue where some skill books were ineffective.

