 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Fellowship The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20542364 Edited 25 October 2025 – 18:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Integrated achievements and stats into the Steam API

    • Achievements that were unlocked prior to this version will also be unlocked on Steam the first time you enter the main game

  • Added global leaderboards based on some stats, available in the Community Hub

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit Depot 3854512
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3854513
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link