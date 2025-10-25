Integrated achievements and stats into the Steam API
Achievements that were unlocked prior to this version will also be unlocked on Steam the first time you enter the main game
Added global leaderboards based on some stats, available in the Community Hub
v0.13.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 32-bit Depot 3854512
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3854513
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update