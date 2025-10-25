Hey everyone! I hope you are all doing well!

Rocket Engineer development had a bit of a hiatus these recent months, but we are back, closer than ever.

Over the last few weeks, we have been focusing on quality of life improvements and fixing bugs. The goal was to make the learning curve much lower than how it was currently. To achieve that, we added a lot of automations and removed build timers to help players iterate much quicker on their rockets. This proved very efficient as many players and veterans enjoyed the game much more than its previous versions. Some players were able to create their first Moon colony too!

We’ve also added the option to request access to a Steam playtest. We will start accepting players in the coming weeks. If that interests you, make sure to click that button!

Thanks a lot for your continuous support, and make sure to join our Discord if you want to follow the game more closely!

Discord: https://discord.gg/BkNjccBwDX