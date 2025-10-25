 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals RV There Yet? Escape From Duckov Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20542245 Edited 26 October 2025 – 01:32:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! I hope you are all doing well! 

Rocket Engineer development had a bit of a hiatus these recent months, but we are back, closer than ever.

Over the last few weeks, we have been focusing on quality of life improvements and fixing bugs. The goal was to make the learning curve much lower than how it was currently. To achieve that, we added a lot of automations and removed build timers to help players iterate much quicker on their rockets. This proved very efficient as many players and veterans enjoyed the game much more than its previous versions. Some players were able to create their first Moon colony too!

We’ve also added the option to request access to a Steam playtest. We will start accepting players in the coming weeks. If that interests you, make sure to click that button!

Thanks a lot for your continuous support, and make sure to join our Discord if you want to follow the game more closely!

Discord: https://discord.gg/BkNjccBwDX

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2689961
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2689962
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link