Change list
- Roster Updates to reflect the latest trades, roster cuts and players balancing;
- Overall gameplay balancing (lob passing, breaking tackles, speed and etc.);
- Dyansty Supreme balancing, team's start attributes depends on difficulty;
- Improved style for the Smack Talks;
- Improved sound design;
- Fixed the issue that caused to game freeze during the Draft in the Dynasty Supreme;
- Fixed the bug that didn't allow to change Audibles in the Custom Playbooks;
- Various additional bug fixes.
Changed files in this update