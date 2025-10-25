 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Fellowship The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20542136 Edited 25 October 2025 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change list

  • Roster Updates to reflect the latest trades, roster cuts and players balancing;
  • Overall gameplay balancing (lob passing, breaking tackles, speed and etc.);
  • Dyansty Supreme balancing, team's start attributes depends on difficulty;
  • Improved style for the Smack Talks;
  • Improved sound design;
  • Fixed the issue that caused to game freeze during the Draft in the Dynasty Supreme;
  • Fixed the bug that didn't allow to change Audibles in the Custom Playbooks;
  • Various additional bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1657321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link