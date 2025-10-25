What’s New
New title screen!
New areas!
New NPCs!
New tutorial section to introduce "Companions" mechanic.
The music-playing mechanic makes a reappearance!
Idle animation for the player character.
Background tiles to add an extra layer of depth.
Changes
Player now respawns at the last valid position instead of at the last checkpoint.
NPC names now show on speech bubbles.
Added a shader to re-color background objects.
Camera is now much smoother and more dynamic.
Tweaked lasso targeting and rope-swinging speed.
Interaction and pick-up input prompts can now show at the same time for NPCs, rather than one overriding the other.
Player can now pick up NPCs they are overlapping instead of just those that are in front of them.
Added option to return to title screen from pause menu.
Bug Fixes
Corrected the colors of particles that appear when the player lands on the ground or an object.
Pulling the lasso while rope-swinging now gives consistent velocity.
Gates now save correctly as opened or closed. No more getting locked out of backtracking!
