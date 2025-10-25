Background tiles to add an extra layer of depth.

Player now respawns at the last valid position instead of at the last checkpoint.

NPC names now show on speech bubbles.

Added a shader to re-color background objects.

Camera is now much smoother and more dynamic.

Tweaked lasso targeting and rope-swinging speed.

Interaction and pick-up input prompts can now show at the same time for NPCs, rather than one overriding the other.

Player can now pick up NPCs they are overlapping instead of just those that are in front of them.