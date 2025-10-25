 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals The Outer Worlds 2 Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20542023 Edited 25 October 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✅ Corrected some minor translations in several languages, improving consistency between interface and game content.

✅ Fixed some gameplay issues.

🔧CHECK HERE FOR UPCOMING UPDATES

Changed files in this update

Depot 2571141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link