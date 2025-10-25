🎃 GRIMLORD V1.1.2

Dear Brave Adventurers,

It has been some time since our last communication. Rest assured, development on Grimlord continues without interruption. We have been diligently addressing various issues within the game. For technical reasons, we are planning to upgrade the engine to Unreal Engine 5.5 in the near future. This upgrade will significantly enhance performance and stability, and we look forward to sharing it with you upon release.As a result of this engine transition, the rollout of official MOD support has been temporarily delayed. Players interested in early access to MOD tools may apply through our Discord community.

Next week marks the return of Grimlord's most iconic seasonal event—Halloween. The limited-time Halloween questline is now live and will remain available for one month. This year, we have expanded the event with an enriched main storyline, which will be fully deployed by next weekend. Players who completed last year’s event can revisit those challenges and will also gain access to a brand-new hidden questline.

🛠️ Patch Notes: V1.1.2

New Features

Halloween Quest Line and Boss Battle return to the game.

Lighting and Rendering Effects on the Halloween map have been updated and improved.

New Event Reward Items have been added.

Modifications

Energy Consumption for basic magic has been adjusted.

BOSS: Champion Invictus‘s partial attacks now apply less balance consumption to the player.

BOSS: Siege Weapon Giant's sweeping attack range has been reduced.

BOSS: Warden’s sweeping attack range has been reduced.

Fixes