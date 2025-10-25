A few fixes has been released:

- Fixed a bug when the crew members did not eat their delicious food (although it was in the inventory)

- Now the crew member decides to have a snack when the satiety slider go to 25 points, instead of 0. If after a snack the satiety points have not been reached, the enterprising character eats again (this happens when the character has a low-calorie healthy diet such as apples, which restore low satiety points)

- Now, if a crew member was engaged in equipment maintenance (module maintenance) and got hungry, he would resolutely put aside his surely important work and have a snack (again, if there was food in the inventory). After a snack, he will return to work.

- A problem was also fixed when there was not enough space in the module (production module such as furnace, hydroponics, ore enrichment) and the process went into a stop-start cycle. Now, he will civilly pause and wait until there is a free place in his inventory for the manufactured products.

- The modules "ore enrichment" and "furnace" have increased the volume and weight contained in them.