This update addresses several minor issues reported after launch, mostly related to text and localization.

🗝️ Patch notes:

Fixed gender/pronoun inconsistencies in multiple languages (English, Italian, German, Portuguese-BR).

Adjusted certain strings that weren’t displaying correctly.

Minor polishing and consistency improvements across menus and dialogue pacing.

Your feedback has been incredibly helpful — thank you to everyone who took the time to report details and help refine Luce Spenta.

If you encounter anything else, feel free to share it in the community hub — I’m still testing and fine-tuning to ensure the best experience.