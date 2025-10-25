 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20541918
Update notes via Steam Community

This update addresses several minor issues reported after launch, mostly related to text and localization.

🗝️ Patch notes:

  • Fixed gender/pronoun inconsistencies in multiple languages (English, Italian, German, Portuguese-BR).

  • Adjusted certain strings that weren’t displaying correctly.

  • Minor polishing and consistency improvements across menus and dialogue pacing.

Your feedback has been incredibly helpful — thank you to everyone who took the time to report details and help refine Luce Spenta.

If you encounter anything else, feel free to share it in the community hub — I’m still testing and fine-tuning to ensure the best experience.

