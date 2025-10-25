 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals The Outer Worlds 2 Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20541900 Edited 25 October 2025 – 16:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General Updates

  • Echo Cancellation of media and mics added and Automatic Gain Control for voice chat, should drastically help with people who use speakers,

  • Increased strength and quality of UI blur effect for a more pleasing result,

  • Floating UI elements are now anti-aliased,

  • Audio back-end (FMOD) has been updated to the latest version.,

Shader Updates

  • 'Indexed' flipbook shaders that allow switching between 4 individual flipbooks using the scripting API named "Index: Standard + UV Animation" and "Index: Standard Two Sided + UV Animation",

  • New VAT shader variant "VAT: Standard + Alpha Mask",

  • Added properties to enable looping subsets of larger VATs

    • Added script API function to set these at runtime,

  • VAT and Displacement animations now behave correctly when worn on an avatar,

There is a visual issue in lookbook when scaled to the large and small extremes but is fine once you save and join a world. Bug Fixes

  • Automatically update advanced color management properties when dragging the client window between monitors with differing capabilities,

  • Fix for bottom/right of game window glowing orange in high-bloom worlds,

  • UI opacity now behaves more predictably when reducing the alpha value,

  • Z-fighting issue between UI panels when far from the world origin point resolved,

  • Fixed UI scaling issue when switching from VR to desktop and back,

  • Crash fix when minimizing the client window (thank beans),

  • Removed erroneous scrollbar from VR mode profile UI,

  • Fixed Giant scaling issue for the hair color picker but still may present a issue on some screen resolutions missing the HUE slider (scaling your window can make it show),

  • Corrected desktop snapshot behavior,

  • Fixed audio issues with some objects occluding sound when the camera was behind them.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Sansar Content Depot 586111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link