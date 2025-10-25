General Updates

Audio back-end (FMOD) has been updated to the latest version.,

Floating UI elements are now anti-aliased,

Increased strength and quality of UI blur effect for a more pleasing result,

Echo Cancellation of media and mics added and Automatic Gain Control for voice chat, should drastically help with people who use speakers,

Shader Updates

VAT and Displacement animations now behave correctly when worn on an avatar,

Added script API function to set these at runtime,

Added properties to enable looping subsets of larger VATs

'Indexed' flipbook shaders that allow switching between 4 individual flipbooks using the scripting API named "Index: Standard + UV Animation" and "Index: Standard Two Sided + UV Animation" ,

There is a visual issue in lookbook when scaled to the large and small extremes but is fine once you save and join a world. Bug Fixes

Automatically update advanced color management properties when dragging the client window between monitors with differing capabilities,

Fix for bottom/right of game window glowing orange in high-bloom worlds,

UI opacity now behaves more predictably when reducing the alpha value,

Z-fighting issue between UI panels when far from the world origin point resolved,

Fixed UI scaling issue when switching from VR to desktop and back,

Crash fix when minimizing the client window (thank beans),

Removed erroneous scrollbar from VR mode profile UI,

Fixed Giant scaling issue for the hair color picker but still may present a issue on some screen resolutions missing the HUE slider (scaling your window can make it show),

Corrected desktop snapshot behavior,