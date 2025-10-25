There's a MacOS version now !

What's new ?

Fixed some issues when defeating the true last boss in endless mode



Added a "FULL LINE" bonus giving you extra coins when you make a full line of the same spell symbol during an attack



Added a bunch of new monsters



Fixed some missing texts and missing translations



Defense slot can be increased again, and only shows up in the first 3 reels



Improved some explanations regarding reels



Nerfed the Fear, Fracture and Shock spells



Rabbit's foot is now a boss artifact and the knight no longer starts with it



Balanced a bit the amount of coins monsters give you



Tweaked the XP targets for every level



Nerfed the fork artefact/buffed the leech



Fixed endless mode difficulty (should grow exponentially but was growing linearly)



Hi everyone!Here's another little Balancing / Bugfix updateThe game should be a little harder, especially in endless modeI think that's it, I might have fixed a few tiny bugs here and there and forgot to mention them hereAs always, thank you for playing my silly game :)PeacePierre