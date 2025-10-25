Here's another little Balancing / Bugfix update
The game should be a little harder, especially in endless mode
There's a MacOS version now !
What's new ?
- Fixed some issues when defeating the true last boss in endless mode
- Added a "FULL LINE" bonus giving you extra coins when you make a full line of the same spell symbol during an attack
- Added a bunch of new monsters
- Fixed some missing texts and missing translations
- Defense slot can be increased again, and only shows up in the first 3 reels
- Improved some explanations regarding reels
- Nerfed the Fear, Fracture and Shock spells
- Rabbit's foot is now a boss artifact and the knight no longer starts with it
- Balanced a bit the amount of coins monsters give you
- Tweaked the XP targets for every level
- Nerfed the fork artefact/buffed the leech
- Fixed endless mode difficulty (should grow exponentially but was growing linearly)
I think that's it, I might have fixed a few tiny bugs here and there and forgot to mention them here
As always, thank you for playing my silly game :)
Peace
Pierre
