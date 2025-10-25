 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20541882
Hi everyone!

Here's another little Balancing / Bugfix update
The game should be a little harder, especially in endless mode

There's a MacOS version now !


What's new ?

  • Fixed some issues when defeating the true last boss in endless mode
  • Added a "FULL LINE" bonus giving you extra coins when you make a full line of the same spell symbol during an attack
  • Added a bunch of new monsters
  • Fixed some missing texts and missing translations
  • Defense slot can be increased again, and only shows up in the first 3 reels
  • Improved some explanations regarding reels
  • Nerfed the Fear, Fracture and Shock spells
  • Rabbit's foot is now a boss artifact and the knight no longer starts with it
  • Balanced a bit the amount of coins monsters give you
  • Tweaked the XP targets for every level
  • Nerfed the fork artefact/buffed the leech
  • Fixed endless mode difficulty (should grow exponentially but was growing linearly)


I think that's it, I might have fixed a few tiny bugs here and there and forgot to mention them here

As always, thank you for playing my silly game :)
Peace
Pierre

