25 October 2025 Build 20541880 Edited 25 October 2025 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Congrats to all speedrun winners! The top 3 are directly added to the Van!

You will see V 1.0 in the newest version:

  • The lands in between are added for speedrun time in speedrun mode, so now you can use the in-game timer for comparing speedrun times.

  • The speed up and hovering glitch are fixed, you can no longer fly forever.

  • The trigger volume in level fraud is fixed, you can no longer skip the level.

  • All steam leaderboards are rested. Abnormal data from older build will be removed.

Thanks Again for participate to the speedrun challenge!!!

