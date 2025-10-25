Congrats to all speedrun winners! The top 3 are directly added to the Van!

You will see V 1.0 in the newest version:

The lands in between are added for speedrun time in speedrun mode, so now you can use the in-game timer for comparing speedrun times.

The speed up and hovering glitch are fixed, you can no longer fly forever.

The trigger volume in level fraud is fixed, you can no longer skip the level.

All steam leaderboards are rested. Abnormal data from older build will be removed.

Thanks Again for participate to the speedrun challenge!!!